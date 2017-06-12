Mill Valley, SMNW, St. James boys hoops compete at KAMO Shootout

After having his junior season cut short due to a broken foot, Mill Valley senior Cooper Kaifes has been eager to make up for lost time this summer.

While several of Kaifes’ teammates have not been able to practice with him everyday in the offseason, he enjoyed the chance to get most of them together Friday through Sunday for the KAMO Shootout — which was held at Shawnee Mission Northwest, SM East, SM South and SM West.

“It’s been fun,” Kaifes said. “We’ve been working really well this summer, but I think we just need to pick up our intensity on defense and we’ll start winning some games.”

Kaifes and the Jaguars posted a 2-3 record during pool play that spanned over Friday and Saturday before falling to Basehor-Linwood in the first round of the upper varsity championship tournament on Sunday. The Jaguars defeated Gardner-Edgerton and Rockhurst Blue, and lost to Olathe Northwest, Hogan Prep and Rockhurst White in pool play.

“We didn’t play the best that we could, but we played better than I thought we would,” Kaifes said. “I think we need to work on our chemistry together since they football players haven’t been around.”

The Mill Valley shooting guard believes that the Jaguars’ chemistry will develop over the course of the summer and fall, but it hasn’t been easy for them despite returning a wealth of experience from last year’s varsity squad. Returning varsity players Ike Valencia, Tanner Moore, Logan Talley and Brody Flaming had a quick turnaround for the KAMO Shootout after competing at Tulsa’s Philip Montgomery Football Team Camp on Tuesday through Thursday.

Mill Valley basketball coach Mike Bennett has been very appreciative from the commitment he’s received from all of the Jaguar dual-sport athletes.

“Honestly, I just say thank you because it’s not easy. (At the Tulsa camp), they had two sessions on Tuesday, three sessions on Wednesday, two sessions on Thursday and then come in and play games on Friday and Saturday, it’s tough,” Bennett said. “We share a lot of kids, and we’ve just got to continue to have balance and try to work together. Those kids come in every time they get a chance to come in and work, so I appreciate it.”

Although Bennett said that the Jaguars “haven’t been real sharp” after they wrapped up pool play on Saturday, one of his goals early on in the summer has been for them to develop a team identity. The Jaguars got a little taste of that when they started working on a man-press defense during their team camp two weeks ago, and Kaifes is looking forward to building on that.

“Team camp went really well. Everyone was working really hard the whole time,” Kaifes said. “We’re going to start man-pressing the whole game full court. We haven’t really worked on it that much, so we didn’t implement it this weekend.”

The Jaguars’ defense was one of the main areas that Bennett said needed to be improved following their five games of pool play. As the Jaguars spend more time on the court together and Kaifes continues to return to form, Bennett is confident that things will start to come together.

“We didn’t have him for 11 games and it’s great to have him back,” said Bennett of Kaifes. “He brings some calm to our team a little bit. Our kids kind of respond when he’s in the game, and play a little bit calmer.”

SMNW, SJA players get chance to step up

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior C.C. Ghilardi was able to sympathize with the Mill Valley dual-sport athletes over the weekend as well. The SM Northwest guard split his time Friday, Saturday and Sunday between the KAMO Shootout and the Watson Challenge at Milburn Country Club in Topeka.

Ghilardi placed 29th in the tournament hosted by golfing great and Kansas City, Mo., native Tom Watson, and guided the young Cougar squad to a record of 2-5 in the KAMO Shootout. The Cougars defeated Gardner-Edgerton to begin pool play before falling to Rockhurst White, Hogan Prep, Oak Park and Olathe Northwest. They returned to action Sunday to upend Bolivar and tumble to Ozark in the lower varsity championship bracket.

Northwest coach Mike Rose knows what to expect from Ghilardi with him having two years of varsity experience under his belt, so he was more curious to see how some of his other players would respond to the high level of competition over the weekend.

“We have a crew put together this weekend of some guys that have never played at this level. We’ve got some of our older guys who aren’t here this weekend, so we’ve kind of mixed and matched a little bit to get some guys out here to play so we can see what they can do,” Rose said. “We’re trying to take this and look at some kids and determine what we need to do during the summer to get them ready for next season and see who is ready to play at that level and who’s not. In the summertime, you don’t worry much about wins and losses. You just try to get the kids to understand your offensive sets and what we’re looking for.”

Along with Ghilardi, a few of the players who stood out to Rose included guards Dale Talley and Quentin Hoyle and forwards Dylan Brunner and Luke Towler.

“Dale Talley is a kid who is going to play a lot for us this year, so we’re getting him as many minutes as we can against those kids. We’ve seen bits and pieces,” Rose said. “I really like what Dylan Brunner and Luke Towler are doing. Those two are going to be working for us in the paint this year as bigs.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do with them, but we’ve seen some good things. A couple of other kids have done some nice things for us throughout the weekend. I think Quentin Hoyle played pretty well tonight, too.”

St. James Academy’s boys basketball team also posted a record of 2-5 over the course of the three-day tournament. The Thunder defeated SM South in their final game of pool play after losing to Rolla, Olathe East, Lee’s Summit North and Topeka Hayden. St. James went 1-1 in the lower varsity bracket on Sunday after beating Belton and falling to Blue Valley North.

“It’s so hard because you’re playing five-in, five-out and the clock doesn’t,” St. James coach Stan Dohm said. “We’ve had good moments and bad, and that’s what summer basketball is about. We’re just trying to figure out how we’re going to be for next year.”

Dohm is looking to replace a talented senior class that included three college signees in Zach Thornhill (Omaha), Will McKee (Washburn) and Kyle Dekraai (Avila) as well as Spencer Kaifes and Zach Allinder.

The Thunder will still have key pieces returning in senior center Keenan Fitzmorris and the guard combo of Josh Spradlin and David Hornung, but Dohm will be counting on the likes of Reed Wilkinson, Casey Worley, Jake Dunsmore and Jack Moellers to log more varsity minutes.

“We graduated a lot. It exposes a lot of guys who we are hoping to have ready for varsity and a high level,” Dohm said. “We’re trying to teach them some new things.”