Fried chicken dinner with storytelling held on June 21

You’re invited to feast on a fried chicken dinner, just like Grandma used to make in the 1920s, and enjoy a story at the same time.

Bring your favorite chicken story to the event, which takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on June 21 at Shawnee Town Hall, 11600 Johnson Drive.

Carol Kariotis, the winner of the 2016 Missouri Liar’s Storytelling contest will also regale attendees with her prizewinning chicken story.

Cost is $10 per person.

For more information and to make reservations, call 913-248-2360.