Girls Scouts swarm to Bayer’s ‘Feed a Bee’

On a gorgeous sunny Saturday morning, dozens of Kansas City area Girl Scouts met up at the Bayer Animal Health North America headquarters, 12707 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, to plant a pollinator patch.

The activity was part of the company’s “Feed a Bee” program on June 3.

The Girl Scout Brownies visited the Shawnee campus to scatter wildflower seeds and to learn about how important pollinators are to our everyday lives.

“Educating young people is one of the best ways to spread the word about the importance of planting diverse, abundant forage for pollinators,” said Scott Wade, Manager of Quality, Health, Safety, Environment (QHSE) for Bayer Crop Science. “We are proud to have hosted these smart young ladies to help us feed the bees and, hopefully, to leave inspired to bring pollinator initiatives to life in their own neighborhoods.”

The girls also participated in hands-on activities that covered all the senses: pollinating paper flowers with Cheetos “pollen,” tasting honey and digging in to plant seeds and flowers.

The girls were awarded an official “Feed a Bee” patch at the end of the program and were given a packet of seeds to encourage them to plant their own wildflower patch.

“It was so much fun,” said Francie Brewster, a 9-year-old Jr. Girl Scout from Kansas City, Mo. “My favorite part was the Cheetos pollen. We got to lick the extra pollen off our fingers. It was also fun to plant the seeds, and hope the bees will come soon to pollinate.”

“Feed a Bee” is one of several programs sponsored by Bayer’s Bee Care Program. Currently in its third year, “Feed a Bee” has rallied more than 900,000 individuals and 117 partner organizations to plant more than 2 billion wildflowers across the U.S., creating and expanding forage areas for pollinators.

The Feed a Bee program is just one of the ways Bayer collaborates with the Girl Scouts to provide girls innovative STEM experiences.

“Like Bayer, the Girl Scouts are committed to making this world a better place. Planting a flower is something everyone can do and we’re thrilled the Girl Scouts are taking part,” said Joy Wheeler, CEO, Girl Scouts of NE Kansas & NW Missouri. “It is an honor to work with Bayer and experience their commitment to engage more girls in STEM.”

There is a social element to the Feed a Bee program as well. Each time #FeedABee is shared, Bayer plants a wildflower.

The goal is to spread forage coast to coast by December 2018.