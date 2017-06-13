Johnson County citizens content

Johnson County Government’s latest community satisfaction survey shows residents are extremely satisfied with their quality of life in the county.

“Our residents gave Johnson County a 97 percent satisfaction rating as a place to live, a 96 percent satisfaction rating as a place to raise to children and a 90 percent satisfaction rating as a place to work,” said Ed Eilert, chairman of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners. “We are pleased to see all of these numbers have gone up from last year’s already high ratings.”

County leaders contracted with ETC to conduct a comprehensive community survey of residents this spring on a range of issues.

The survey findings yielded well above average results, benchmarked nationally and among large communities.

“Each year, we ask our residents to tell us what they think of our county services and their overall perceptions of the county and we are grateful to everyone who took time to provide feedback,” said county manager Hannes Zacharias. “Johnson County Government is committed to exceptional service delivery, and these survey findings help us identify county strengths and areas where we can continuously improve.”

General county perceptions

Surveyed residents were extremely satisfied with a wide range of factors that influence perceptions of living in Johnson County.

Specifically, 95 percent of respondents said they were very satisfied or satisfied with county quality of life and the overall image of the county.

Quality of life rated 22 percent above the national average and 24 percent above the large community average.

Of the residents surveyed, 92 percent of respondents were very satisfied or satisfied with public safety in the county — 15 percent above the national average and 25 percent above the large community average.

Satisfaction with county services

Respondents were also asked to rate their satisfaction with 21 county services. The top four services respondents chose were:

Johnson County Library

Johnson County Park & Recreation District

Johnson County Emergency Medical and Ambulance Service

Johnson County Election Office

The survey was mailed to a random sample of county households in the spring. Approximately seven days after the surveys were mailed, residents who received a survey were contacted by phone. Of the households that received a survey, 1,644 completed surveys, resulting in a 95 percent level of confidence for the survey findings.