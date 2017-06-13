Archive for Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Shawnee area graduates named Governor’s Scholars
June 13, 2017
Students from all over the state of Kansas were recently recognized by Governor Sam Brownback for earning a spot in the Governor’s Scholars Program.
The 34-year tradition recognizes the outgoing Kansas high school seniors who performed in the top one percent of their high school graduating class.
Several recent graduates from the Shawnee area made the list.
Shawnee Mission North: Robert Daniel Collins, Erin Marie Grochowsky, Ian Joseph Grochowsky and Alyssa Marie Vela
Shawnee Mission Northwest: Kayla Craigmile, Saron Demeke, Hannah Gruman, Trent McHenry and Jacqueline Sayers
Mill Valley: Benjamin John Hoepner, Sue Kim, Braden Willis Rolig and Emma Kate Wilhoit
De Soto: Simon Patrick Couch and Alex Joseph Wilcox
Maranatha Christian Academy: Benjamin Weinhold
St. James Academy: Abigail Davidow, Lauren Niesen and Sarah Katherine Rose
