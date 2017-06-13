Shawnee Police release ‘Click it or Ticket’ results

Shawnee Police Department officers participated in the 2017 Click it or Ticket campaign.

From May 22 to June 4, officers were placed on special assignment to enforce seat belt laws as part of this campaign.

In a press release, the department stated 175 contacts were made by those officers.

Of those contacts, 166 seat belt citations, along with 69 other citations, were issued.

Four arrests were also made.

During this same time frame, a total of 228 seat belt citations were issued department wide.