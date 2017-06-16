Archive for Friday, June 16, 2017
SM North alumnus Schneider named Kansas MVP of GKCFCA All-Star Game
June 16, 2017
Shawnee Mission North alumnus Will Schneider threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to SM West product Isreal Watson to account for the Kansas All-Star team's lone score in a 17-7 loss to the Missouri All-Stars in the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association All-Star Game on Thursday at Blue Springs South.
Schneider — a William Jewell signee — was named the Most Valuable Player for the Kansas team.
Other Shawnee area players to suit up for the Kansas team included SM North alumnus Danny Presler, ex-St. James standout Bryce Steffens, the former De Soto duo of Chance Montgomery and Lawson Marshall and Mill Valley products Keegan Zars, Blaine Boudreaux, Ben Hartman and Joel Donn.
The Missouri All-Star team won the contest for the seventh straight year, and holds a 14-11 all-time advantage.
