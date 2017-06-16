Archive for Friday, June 16, 2017
SMNW’s Bultman ties for fifth at Kansas Junior Amateur
June 16, 2017
Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Joe Bultman finished in a tie for fifth place at the Kansas Junior Amateur on Thursday after firing a third and final round score of 3-under, 67 at Turkey Creek Golf Course.
Bultman got stronger as the tournament went on, as he shot respective rounds of 79 and 70 on Tuesday and Wednesday. The SM Northwest junior shot 6-over for the tournament.
Northwest senior C.C. Ghilardi tied for 20th after carding rounds of 77, 73 and 75 to finish at 15-over.
More like this story
- Golf roundup: SMNW's Ghilardi finishes second at Olathe North Invitational
- SMNW alumnus Allen wins Kansas Boys Golf Junior Amateur Championship
- Golf roundup: SJA's Wilk ties for first at Canyon Farms Tournament
- Golf roundup: St. James wins 5A regional tournament
- SMNW golf wins Olathe North Invitational
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment