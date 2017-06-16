SMNW’s Bultman ties for fifth at Kansas Junior Amateur

Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Joe Bultman finished in a tie for fifth place at the Kansas Junior Amateur on Thursday after firing a third and final round score of 3-under, 67 at Turkey Creek Golf Course.

Bultman got stronger as the tournament went on, as he shot respective rounds of 79 and 70 on Tuesday and Wednesday. The SM Northwest junior shot 6-over for the tournament.

Northwest senior C.C. Ghilardi tied for 20th after carding rounds of 77, 73 and 75 to finish at 15-over.