SMNW soccer returns to action for team camp

After posting double-digit win seasons last school year, the Shawnee Mission Northwest boys and girls soccer teams returned to the practice field for camp this week.

The SM Northwest boys squad was particularly eager to get back to the grind, and it showed with a majority of the varsity and JV players, as well as plenty of newcomers, displayed a high energy level throughout the week.

"It's just nice getting all of the returners coming out, getting to see the boys play together with it being a new group of guys obviously after we vacated our seniors. We get to see how the chemistry starts to develop between the boys," SM Northwest coach Todd Boren said. "Their attitude has been fantastic and they've worked really hard the past few days. It's been a lot of fun."

One of the Cougars' strengths in 2016 was their team speed, and they are expecting much of the same as they head into the 2017 campaign. While the Cougars graduated two speedsters in Seth Bowman and Ty Ball, the likes of Josh Sherfy, Michael Filsinger and Jack Lammers plan to keep pushing the pace this fall.

"Last year we were fast, but this year we're going to be really fast. The opportunity to be really dangerous on the counter attack is going to be one of the keys to the team this year — especially with Cole Slack and the kids like that in the midfield being able to play balls with precision and with accuracy," Sherfy said. "There are a lot of guys who can serve the ball and there are a lot of guys who can run, so it's definitely going to be something that we're going to rely on."

While Boren indicated that he and his coaching staff already has a fairly good idea of how most of the Starting XI will shape up, he made sure to utilize camp as a chance for some players to test out different positions while they scrimmaged.

"With the vacating of some certain seniors, we need certain players to step up and fill positions," Boren said. "So we can start moving certain players into those positions to see how they're going fit that role. For some kids, their role is going to change from last year."

Sherfy is one of several Cougars who has bought into Boren's coaching style, and understands that the mixing and matching of different players into different positions during the scrimmage throughout camp will likely help them in the long run.

"Tryout week is four days max, and if coach thinks it's going to be less time then that's what it's going to be," Sherfy said. "This is an opportunity for the coach to see where everyone can play and for everyone to get used to playing with each other because we're all coming from our club teams and we're leaving the seniors from last year so we've never played with this group. Just seeing where kids fit in — maybe you're a forward for club, but if you're going to work best at right back for high school then that's where we're going to put you because ultimately the goal is to be the best team possible."

Boren had to structure the girls camp a little bit differently with only 10-15 players participating throughout the week. Although the SM Northwest coach was discouraged by the low turnout, he was pleased with the effort from those who were there.

"Obviously, the more kids you get at camp, the better. That's always a good thing because it shows interest," Boren said. "It's just the idea of the kids coming out and working together and bonding. With the girls that we have, we've been really excited with their work rate.

"All of the girls are really coachable and our willing to do whatever we ask them to do. With the limited numbers, that just means more reps, more practice, more one-on-one attention for them. So hopefully we can start moving them in the right direction."

A majority of the girls at the camp were freshman, which Boren said was a definite plus.

"We like seeing the freshmen come in because it gives of a chance to look at who we have coming in. We can kind of fill those roles — whether it be on C-team, JV or varsity," Boren said. "It just gives us a good look at our freshmen and our future talent pool and kind of get them acclimated to how we coach with some of the expectations that we have and with some of the things that we like to emphasize as coaches. Obviously it's nice to have some of the older girls here, too, because they can help provide some leadership to the younger ones."

The Cougars will have the challenge of facing a talented senior class, which included two first-team all-Sunflower League selections in goalkeeper Courtney Jones and Kara Knapp. A few of the Cougars who played JV last year came to the camp with the mind-set of taking their play to the next level in order to help replace the Class of 2017 seniors.

"I'm aiming for first string," junior goalkeeper Kelley Dungan, who played on JV last year, said. 'It's kind of just hard work and dedication. That's kind of what I'm hoping for, and hopefully the work I'm putting in will pay off."

Dungan added, "We had a lot of talent that graduated last year, but I think my class especially and the upcoming senior class have a lot of great players, so I'm not too worried about what will come. I hope everyone continues to play and step up."

As one of the more experienced players at the girls team camp, Dungan liked what she saw from the newcomers.

"It's nice to see the new generation and what they can bring to our soccer program," Dungan said. "Todd always likes to put a couple of freshmen on varsity. I'm seeing a lot of talent so far, so that's really encouraging for what's to come."