Gun fired during east Shawnee argument

Shawnee Police say they are investigating after a man fired a gun during an argument early Saturday afternoon.

In a news release, Sergeant James Mahoney Jr. says officers were dispatched at 2:25 p.m. to an address in the 11600 block of West 69th Terrace on a reported verbal argument between four people.

"During the argument one subject pulled a handgun from his waistband, then fired one round into the ground," Mahoney says. "That subject along with another then got into a vehicle and left the area."

Recorded radio traffic indicates officers had difficulty gathering information as at least one person involved only spoke Spanish. An Overland Park Police Department officer responded to Shawnee and assisted with translation.

Police have not released any additional information, only saying that no one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Shawnee Police at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

