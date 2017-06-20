Police investigating overnight business burglaries

Shawnee Police are investigating after two businesses, just over a mile apart, were burglarized early Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Sport Clips, 16318 West 65th Street, on an alarm shortly before 1 a.m.

In a news release Sergeant Ryan Robinson said, "when officers arrived, they found forced entry through the main door."

Officers were dispatched to meet an employee outside of Minsky's Pizza at 7198 Renner Road around 1:40 a.m.

Sergeant Robinson says the employee had responded to Minsky's after receiving an alarm call. Police have not released what time that employee received the alarm call.

"When the employee arrived, they found forced entry through the main door and then contacted us," Robinson said. "Officers are investigating to determine if these are related and are gathering additional evidence."

It remains unclear what, if anything, was taken from either business.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.