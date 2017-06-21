Area teams make coaching changes ahead of 2017-18 school year

While Shawnee area athletes are gearing up for their upcoming seasons, some will be doing so under a new head coach.

Here is a rundown of the head coaching changes for Mill Valley, St. James, Shawnee Mission North, SM Northwest, De Soto and Maranatha Christian Academy going into the 2017-18 school year.

Mill Valley

Chris McAfee is no stranger to being a head cross country coach after being at the helm for 15 years at De Soto, but after coming to Mill Valley in 2015, he served as an assistant to Mark Chipman. However, Chipman announced his retirement last winter to cap his 35 years of coaching in the De Soto School District — 18 at De Soto and 17 at Mill Valley — and McAfee will take over the Jaguar cross country program.

“After having been a head coach for 15 years and then coming in and being an assistant coach, it was nice to watch how somebody else runs a program and to watch just the way that people organize practice and the way they interact with the team and things like that,” McAfee said in a phone interview on Monday. “I think a couple of the things that Coach Chipman did that made him as great of a coach as he was was that his temperament was always the same — just a super positive guy who sets high expectations for kids and had a really easy-going demeanor about him that got kids to work at the level that he wanted them to be at. That was one of the things that was fun for me to observe was to observe the way he handled himself and the way that he ran the program, so I think I learned a lot just from looking at that.”

McAfee — who stepped in for Chris Dunback as the Mill Valley boys track and field coach last spring — will also be taking over the Jaguars’ girls track and field program from Mark Peck, who stepped down at the end of last season. McAfee is primarily focused on the upcoming cross country season with it quickly approaching, but he’s excited about the challenge for his increased role with the Mill Valley track and field teams, too.

“I think taking over both of those programs — whether it be cross country or taking over boys track this year and girls track coming up — there’s a little bit of an intimidation factor. Chip obviously coached for a long time and was one of the most respected head coaches around,” McAfee said. “Taking over for coach Dunback this year — I think he’s one of the most popular, if not the most popular adults at Mill Valley High School. Then Coach Peck, he’s very, very, very humble, as are the other two guys, too. I think he’s one of the most decorated and most successful track and field coaches in the state of Kansas, but you would never know it by talking to him. Those three guys right there, they have amazing qualities.”

While McAfee knows that he’ll have a lot more on his plate this year, he indicated that it will be made much easier not only because of how easily coachable the Mill Valley cross country and track and field athletes are, but the fact that he’ll still remain close to his family. McAfee’s daughter, Meghan, is a student at Mill Valley.

“My favorite part is that I get to see my daughter at school from my classroom window. That’s probably my favorite thing as far as being there,” McAfee said. “My favorite thing as far as being around the kids and stuff is just how welcoming they have been and how much they have included myself and my family and have been open to us being around. I’ve really appreciated that, and it’s made a world of a difference for myself, my wife and my daughter.”

With McAfee moving into the head coaching role for cross country, Mill Valley english teacher and former Pitt State runner Page Anderson will join Betsy Meeks as the Jaguars’ other assistant.

“I think she is going to bring a lot to the program,” said McAfee of Anderson. “Then obviously having Coach Meeks there still — she’s just a stud. It’s nice to have those two to help out and to work with.”

McAfee has had his first taste of being the Jaguars’ head cross country coach during the team’s summer conditioning program. According to McAfee, around 70-75 runners have shown up for the first two-plus weeks of conditioning — with roughly 50 attending on a regular basis.

“To this point, I’ve been really pleased. There’s always that transition period because people graduate, but other people are leaders so that just seems to be going very, very seamless and going really well,” McAfee said. “I think the kids who are stepping into those roles are really, really comfortable. The kids have had great attitudes.”

St. James

St. James Academy also had a shakeup in its track and field program as part of its coaching changes. Co-head track and field coach Rich Weitz accepted the athletic director position at St. Michael the Archangel in Lee’s Summit, which will be opening its doors this school year.

“I think the most exciting part is getting the chance to start something new, and especially taking some of what I’ve learned and coming from a school like St. James and taking those tools with me to St. Michael’s is something that certainly is an advantage for me. I’m excited for the opportunity,” Weitz said in a phone interview on Monday. “I had a great experience at St. James in the time that I was there, and I wouldn’t trade that for anything. I will use my experiences from there and apply them to what we’ll be doing at St. Michael’s.

“Starting something new is always a welcome opportunity. You kind of put your own stamp on it, but certainly I’ve learned a lot along the way and that’s exciting.”

While Weitz’ role on the coaching staff varied over the past decade, he couldn’t be much happier with how things turned out. Weitz guided the St. James girls squad to five straight top-two performances at the Class 5A state meet from 2013-2017.

“Coach (Greg) Bomhoff and I came on the track staff together. I was the head coach for a number of years,” Weitz said. “I knew that it was always his goal to be a head high school track coach. I knew there was always an opportunity that I may go to administration some day and I certainly wanted to give him every opportunity to be the head track coach that I could.

“We divided the duties a little bit to where I took more of the administrative role and it gave him a chance to work more with doing his workouts and putting those kind of things together. The last couple of years before I stepped down, he was the head boys coach and I was the head girls coach and then this past year I was in more of an advisory role for him.”

There will be plenty of familiar with St. James ties who will be joining Weitz at St. Michael the Archangel, too. Former St. James assistant baseball coach Scott Lero will be the head baseball coach, while Thunder alumna Sheridan Zarda will serve as St. Michael’s volleyball coach.

Former St. James assistant principal Jodie Maddox will be the first principal at St. Michael’s, and Thunder alumnus Alan Burns will serve as the director of marketing and community development. Burns’ wife, Jana Burns, will be the director of community life.

“They certainly know what it takes to be a part of a mission-driven school,” Weitz said. “They will keep that in perspective with that being in the forefront of everything that we do. That will be the mission of our school at St. Michael’s.”

Weitz will also step into the dean of students position at St. Michael’s. The former Thunder track and field coach believes that his overall experience at St. James prepared him well for the new chapter of his life at St. Michael’s.

“I will miss people at St. James and the relationships that I built,” Weitz said. “There are a ton of good people in that community. I’m very much excited for my new opportunity at St. Michael’s, but like I said, it’s a very bittersweet move."

St. James will also be replacing long-time girls basketball coach Greg Hohensinner, who stepped down at the conclusion of last season. Hohensinner — who was the first girls basketball coach in St. James history — will be replaced by Samantha O’Malley.

“I am excited to bring my passion, enthusiasm, and charisma for the game of basketball to the St. James Academy women’s program,” O’Malley said in a press release that was published on sjakeepingfaith.org. “I look forward to being a part of the St. James family and being able to positively impact the lives of many.”

O’Malley comes to St. James by the way of Andrew Community College in Cuthbert, Ga. The new St. James coach was at the helm of the Andrew CC women’s basketball program for four years, and has nine years of experience at the collegiate level. O’Malley also made previous stops as an assistant at Auburn University at Montgomery (Ala.) and Barry University (Fla.), and was the head coach at Episcopal High School in Jacksonville (Fla.).

O’Malley entered the coaching ranks after she wrapped up her playing career at West Florida. The West Florida alumna also has some Kansas City roots, as she starred at St. Thomas Aquinas from 1999-2003. The former Saints star led Aquinas to four state championship game appearances — including a Class 6A title in 2001.

“Samantha brings great energy and enthusiasm to our program,” St. James athletic director Mark Huppe said in the press release. “Her college coaching experience along with her familiarity with the metro area basketball landscape make her a great fit for St. James Academy.”

SM North

Shawnee Mission North girls basketball coach Brian McIntosh and tennis coach Zach McKamie both told the Dispatch that they stepped down at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

North athletic director Kent Glaser confirmed via email that the school’s coaching changes would be announced at the Shawnee Mission School District board meeting at the end of June.

SM Northwest

Shawnee Mission Northwest softball coach Anthony Kinney resigned at the conclusion of last season. The search for Kinney’s replacement is still ongoing according to SM Northwest athletic director Angelo Giacalone.

De Soto

After splitting the head track and field coaching duties with Katie Wilber, Ali McCullough will take over the program next spring. Wilber will continue to serve as the Wildcats’ head cross country coach this fall.

Maranatha

The Maranatha Christian Academy boys soccer team will have a new coach this fall, but it will still be someone who the Eagles are familiar with.

Maranatha track and field coach Nick Knight will take over for Jon Orndorff, who accepted a job to coach the Tonganoxie boys team. Orndorff will remain at Maranatha as the girls soccer head coach.

The only other coaching change at Maranatha will be Joel Oster taking over as the girls tennis coach. Oster already serves as the boys head coach.