Jammin’ on the green with the Kansas City Ukesters

The ukulele was one of the most popular musical instruments of the 1920s.

Every year, the Kansas City Ukesters make it their business to enlighten the community on the high merits of its sound.



Annual concerts at the Shawnee Town 1929 Museum’s Bandstand wouldn’t be complete without their refreshing renditions of popular music of the 20s.

The public is welcome to enjoy a free concert by the group from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Shawnee Town 1929 Town Hall building, 11600 Johnson Drive.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a picnic dinner. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call 913-248-2360.