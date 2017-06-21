JCCC receives grant to support adult and family literacy

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently announced that Johnson County Community College has been awarded a total of $19,300 in grants to support adult and family literacy.

JCCC was awarded approximately $11,100 to support its Migrant Family Literacy program, and $8,200 to support adult literacy within the Johnson County Adult Education program.



Johnson County Adult Education provides educational resources for adult English-language learners, for adults seeking to improve basic reading, writing or math skills; and for adults seeking to earn a high-school equivalency (GED).