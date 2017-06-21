Archive for Wednesday, June 21, 2017

KU Law honors Shawnee graduate

By Staff Report

June 21, 2017

The University of Kansas School of Law honored Class of 2017 graduates at a hooding ceremony this past month.

During the ceremony, nine students received awards for distinguishing themselves in scholarship, leadership and service to the law school and to the community.

Among them was Kriston Guillot, of Shawnee, who received the Janean Meigs Memorial Award.

