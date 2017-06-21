MainStreet Credit Union pledges $250,000 lead gift to Johnson County Museum for KidScape

The Johnson County Museum Foundation recently announced MainStreet Credit Union’s commitment of a $250,000 pledge as the lead gift of the museum’s new and improved KidScape experience.

KidScape is a major feature at the museum’s new home in the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, which is in the former King Louie building, 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.

KidScape provides the museum’s youngest visitors with the opportunity to explore the community’s past.

Learning through play, children ages two and up can interact in 3,500 square feet of fun in 11 unique environments representing rural, urban and suburban areas.



Starting with life on an 1870s farmstead to the cityscape of 1900 with the city market, theater and school; and ending with a suburban diner, hospital, city hall, construction zone, and park with a secret cave. KidScape offers hours of fun for kids to explore and play as well as unique fieldtrip opportunities for local elementary schools.

John Beverlin, President/CEO of MainStreet Credit Union, says the activities at KidScape fit well with the company’s long-standing focus on helping children and youth learn concepts such as responsibly handling money, managing a checking account and the importance of savings.



“KidScape offers ways for kids to learn about life activities while also having fun,” he said. “Our board and staff at Mainstreet Credit Union are excited to partner with the Johnson County Museum Foundation and affiliate organizations to support KidScape and the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center. Many of our members have families with young children, and I know they’ll be delighted that their credit union is involved with this great educational program.”

With this major gift from MainStreet Credit Union, the Johnson County Museum Foundation has secured 95 percent of its $1.8 million capital fundraising goal.



“We are extremely grateful for the support of MainStreet and welcome this new partnership,” Museum Foundation President Larry Meeker stated.

These financial gifts have funded the design, fabrication and installation of KidScape and the 12,500 square foot signature exhibition “Becoming Johnson County.” sion is $5 for adults $4 for seniors 60+ and $3 for children 1-18.