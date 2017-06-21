Wonderscope holds health-related programs this summer

Wonderscope Children’s Museum of Kansas City has partnered with Overland Park Regional Medical Center to host four presentations throughout June and July for its Summer Wonder Program to help kids become comfortable with being in a doctor’s office or a hospital environment.

Their visit also allows for interactive role play in doctor/patient situations.

The Overland Park Regional Medical Center Child Life team has planned a presentation about bone health. Youths will learn about X-rays and how the machines are used at the hospital. They also will be bringing Beanie Babies for the children to apply casts and decorate them.

The program takes place from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, as well as July 6 and July 20 at Wonderscope, 5700 King St.