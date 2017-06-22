De Soto boys basketball shows plenty of promise in BV West Summer League

— After winning the final two regular season games last year, the De Soto boys basketball coach Matt Rice felt good about the direction his team was heading after a disappointing start.

Rice's morale was even higher on Tuesday night, though, as he saw his players continue to make progress during their Blue Valley West summer league wins over Olathe North and Gardner-Edgerton. The Wildcats defeated Olathe North, 67-55, before upending Gardner-Edgerton, 68-61.

"We're just really excited about what we're doing this summer," Rice said. "I really like the group of guys that we have coming back, I really like the new guys that are coming in and I like the underclassmen that are coming up. There's a lot of intensity in the gym and in the weight room every day and that's what it is going to take for us to become more competitive."

De Soto moved to 3-3 in the Blue Valley West Summer League despite only having six players against Olathe North and Gardner-Edgerton. Rice liked the mix of players that took the court on Tuesday. Junior Grant Noll and seniors Jared Baruth and Brannon Bell offered some varsity experience, while freshman Wyatt Noll and juniors Joseph Schnieders and Evan Sauro all provided a glimpse of the Wildcats' up and coming talent.

"It's pretty cool," Grant Noll said of getting to play with his younger brother. "The freshman class is going to be really good. They're going to help us out a lot."

Grant Noll was the Wildcats' go-to man inside, and showcased some of his polished post moves in both of their victories. The junior big man scored 23 points to lead De Soto past Gardner-Edgerton.

"I thought tonight, especially after the first half of our second game (against Gardner-Edgerton), he started to really be patient with the ball. He would catch, take a look at the defense and he wasn't in a hurry to make his move," said Rice of Noll. "It allowed him to make better decisions going to the basket. He also is doing a much better job of looking to get his teammates open on the perimeter.

"He's setting more screens away from the ball, which is making his man help off, and he's getting more open looks with the basketball in his hands after his man helps off."

While Grant Noll clogged the paint, Bell and Baruth formed a dynamic one-two combo on the perimeter. Baruth opened the game against Olathe North with a trey and then added back-to-back buckets to go on a personal 7-0 run. Schnieders then followed with a jumper to extend the Wildcats' lead to 9-0.

The Eagles answered right back with a 9-0 run of their own, but the Wildcats weathered the storm to take a 29-27 halftime advantage. After the break, Bell and Noll combined for eight points during a 10-0 De Soto run, which turned a 33-31 deficit to a 41-33 lead.

The Wildcats' credited their success on the offensive end to their effort on the other end of the court. Defense has been the Wildcats' top priority over the course of the summer.

"In the summer, it's hard to get guys to want to play hard on the defensive end. I've been trying to talk to them and convince them that for us to be competitive and for us to be good, we're going to have to defend," Rice said. "Great defense is a habit, and these guys are starting to buy into that. They're starting to work toward becoming a great defensive team."

Baruth echoed Rice's comments about the Wildcats' defense-first mind-set, but he and Bell have also been working hard on becoming bigger offensive threats as well. Baruth and Bell showed their long-distance shooting potential last season, and looking to attack the basket more to create better shots for each other and their teammates.

"Dribble-driving plus being able to shoot the ball, it opens up options for us," Baruth said. "It opens up options for our teammates. The drive and kick is a great play to score points. We're looking to play team ball."

The Wildcats will play their last two Blue Valley West Summer League games tonight.