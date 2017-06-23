Highway Patrol investigating serious crash on Interstate 435

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after two vehicles collided early Friday afternoon on southbound Interstate 435 near Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Johnson County Med-Act Public Information Officer Angela Fera says paramedics were dispatched at 12:13 p.m.

Fera confirmed one person was transported to an area trauma center in critical condition.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers continue to investigate the crash and have not released any information as of this report.

