New wave of talent excels at Mill Valley soccer camp

Mill Valley soccer coach Arlan Vomhof structured each day of his co-ed team camp to focus on a certain facet of the game, and there was one overall takeaway that he had throughout the week: the boys and girls players coming into the program have the chance to make a big impact.

"Our freshmen class looks pretty solid — both boys and girls. We're excited to see how they blend in with the older guys and girls," Vomhof said. "We're able to see that here at camp a little sooner than the first day of tryouts, which is nice. We're able to see some kids and at least know and get an idea of what is coming in."

On Monday, Vomhof opened the camp by going over some technical skills. The Jaguars then went through a variety of defensive drills on Tuesday before turning their attention to offense on Wednesday. Vomhof's squad then put it all together on Thursday by breaking up into teams for tournament action.

With the boys season quickly approaching, Vomhof and assistant coach Joe Waldron were pleased to see so many underclassmen stepping up since the Jaguars will be looking to replace a large senior class.

"Joe and I were talking the first couple of days that we were really impressed with the level of talent — especially with the younger kids," Vomhof said.

While the Mill Valley girls team still has a long wait ahead before next season, their is still plenty of excitement from its 10-win campaign last spring. The Jaguars only had two seniors last year in Kacie Kinley and Haley Freeman. Senior Adde Hinkle said it will be hard to replace Kinley and Freeman, but believes that the Jaguars could be a dangerous team when the incoming freshmen and big sophomore class start to gel.

"Our two seniors, they were very good. They had a lot of talent, but we were such a young team," Hinkle said. "There's still so much more talented and I'm excited for this year. I think we have a chance to make it to state this year with everyone we have."

Hinkle added, "We're such a young team that we still need to mesh and get closer. We're going to work on that and then we're going to work on our touch — just like always — and getting in shape while getting ready for the season."