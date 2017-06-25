Jaguars, Thunder back in action for USA Football 7-on-7 Regional Championships

— Mill Valley quarterback Brody Flaming and his wide receiver corps couldn't wait to get their up-tempo offense back in action against some different competition, and it showed on Saturday at the USA Football 7-on-7 Regional Championships at Heritage Park.

Flaming consistently found his go-to targets in returning starters Evan Rice and Logan Talley, and started to acclimate Matty Wittenauer, Jayce Zukowski and tight end Dustyn Sweet — a transfer from Shawnee Mission North — into the offense while leading the Jaguars to a record of 6-1 in the tournament.

"We did really well. I think we meshed well as a group and as a team," Flaming said. "Our defense really stepped it up today. They did really well today. I'm glad to see what the season holds for us."

The Jaguars were firing on all cylinders in their five pool play games to start the tournament, which was co-sponsored by the Kansas City Chiefs. Mill Valley coasted to wins over Ft. Osage (Mo.), Boyer Valley (Iowa), Fremont (Neb.), Lee's Summit West (Mo.) and St. Mary's (Mo.) to earn the No. 2 seed going into the championship bracket.

Mill Valley received a first-round bye before upending Circle, 34-10, in the second round. The Jaguars out-scored their opponents 33.7 to 13.5 through its first six games, but the Jaguars went on to be upset by 10th-seeded Liberty (Mo.), 29-9, in the quarterfinals.

Despite the disappointing finish, Rice felt that the tournament was a great experience for the two-time defending Class 5A state champion Jaguars.

"I think things are coming along a lot faster than they were last summer. We had that good year last year with each other," Rice said. "Definitely coming back from playing together last year, that connection is good. We've been getting out all summer getting out in the mornings after workouts with throwing the ball and just trying to get the best connection that we can."

A large part of the Jaguars' success in last year's state title run was fueled by the defense forcing turnovers, and they picked up right where they left off in Saturday's tournament. The Mill Valley secondary and linebacking corps spread the wealth in hauling in key interceptions, which were worth three points. The defense also got two points for each stop.

"Defense definitely helps out in getting those turnovers and getting those stops," Rice said. "It's big on 7-on-7, too, when you get those turnovers."

While Rice and Talley did a bulk of the Jaguars' scoring throughout the tournament with receiving touchdowns, Flaming is excited about the balance that they're planning to have in the offense with running backs Cameron Young — who led the Eastern Kansas League in rushing yards last season — and the return of Trevor Wieschhaus.

"Trevor is healthy," Flaming said. "We'll have a good rotation between them two. They're two different runners. It will be really good to have both of them running."

As the Jaguars continue to build chemistry on offense, defense and special teams over the next few weeks, they'll gear up for the USA Football 7-on-7 national tournament that will be held July 14-15 in Dallas at AT&T Stadium.

"That's going to be fun because we're going to play in the Cowboys' Stadium, which will be nice," Rice said. "It will be a good trip. It's later in mid-July, which will get us ready for the season. We're just going down there looking to get better and get a bunch of reps for us."

The Jaguars were one of four EKL teams that competed in Saturday's regional tournament, as they were joined by St. James Academy, Blue Valley and BV North. St. James posted a record of 3-3, which capped what the Thunder felt was a successful week for the whole team.

The Thunder won the Blue Valley King of Trenches competition on Tuesday, which gave St. James' skill position players plenty of confidence going into the 7-on-7 tournament.

"It's good to know because then you know that you have all the faith in the world in those guys with how well they're doing. It's nice to have some guys to back you up up front," St. James running back Jack Petz said. "Parker Kelley is still doing really good on the O-line. He's been moving around at different positions. Then on defense, Zach Schieffer is doing well. At defensive end, he's really showing out."

Petz came away with one of the top highlights of the tournament for the Thunder in their 30-26 win over Ft. Osage. After Ft. Osage claimed a 26-21 lead after a touchdown with 12 seconds left, the Thunder responded with a two-play drive to win the game as time expired. Petz scored the game-winning touchdown after hauling a pass that deflected off of a Ft. Osage defensive back.

"It felt like it was like a Madden play," Petz said.

Ft. Osage had one last chance with a play on an un-timed down, but St. James came up with an interception in the end zone to cap the Thunder's victory.

The Thunder also defeated Boyer Valley and lost to Lee's Summit West and St. Mary's to finish pool play 2-2. St. James also received a first-round bye before matching up against Enid (Okla.) in the second round. The Thunder upended Enid, 25-7, but lost to eventual champion Glendale (Mo.), 33-9, in the quarterfinals.

"I thought we made it a little close on the ones that we won," Petz said. "We probably should have done a little better on those."

While Petz was active out of the backfield and Will Sharpton made a number of highlight reel catches, one of the key points of the tournament for the Thunder was getting reps out of quarterbacks Luke Heller and Jack Moellers. The Thunder are looking to fill the void of Sammy Wheeler, who is now at Kansas State.

Petz liked what he saw from Heller and Moellers, and said that the Thunder offense should come into form once the returners and newcomers develop some familiarity with each other.

"It's good to have some returning starters, but we've also got some new guys coming up," Petz said. "They're doing well as well."