MV wrestling trio, two SJA alumni compete at Junior National Duals

Mill Valley senior Conner Ward, MV sophomores Austin and Zach Keal and St. James Academy alumni Clay Lautt and Sammy Cokeley represented their home state at the Junior National Duals Wednesday through Saturday in Tulsa, Okla.

The five area wrestlers helped the Kansas Blue team take fourth in the gold/silver division in the greco-roman duals. The Kansas Blue squad defeated the Oklahoma Outlaws, 33-29, and Tennessee, 46-25, and lost to Minnesota Blue, 45-16, and Michigan Blue, 40-23, in the division matches on Thursday.

The Kansas Blue team finished second in the pool matches after going 2-1 with wins over North Dakota Red and Washington and a loss to Michigan Blue.

Lautt led the way for the Kansas Blue team by posting a 5-0 record in the greco-roman matches. Cokeley only suffered one loss en route to a 3-1 record. Ward paced the Mill Valley trio by going 4-2, while Zach and Austin Keal respectively went 2-2 and 1-5.

The area wrestlers stepped up their performance in the freestyle duals to guide the Kansas Blue team to first place in the bronze/copper division. The Kansas Blue team went undefeated in its bronze/copper division duals on Saturday with wins over Minnesota Red, 35-28; Oregon, 41-25; Utah, 44-24 and Nebraska Blue, 45-21. In its pool duals on Friday, the Kansas Blue team posted a record of 3-1 with wins over South Dakota, Arkansas and Nebraska Blue and a loss to New Jersey.

Ward (7-1), Zach Keal (5-1), Lautt (4-1) and Cokeley (2-1) were all among the top performers for the Kansas Blue team in the freestyle duals. Austin Keal went 1-4 in his five freestyle matches for the Kansas Red squad, which finished fourth in the green/yellow division.