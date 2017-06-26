14 vehicles broken into in Shawnee over the weekend

Police are investigating after at least 12 vehicles were broken into early Sunday morning in Shawnee parking lots.

Major Dan Tennis says four vehicles had windows smashed out in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, 13320 West 62nd Terrace, sometime before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers also took reports of seven vehicles broken into, all with smashed windows, at the Courtyard by Marriott, 17250 Midland Drive.

One auto burglary, with a smashed window, was reported at the Holiday Inn Express, 17346 Midland Drive.

Tennis says, "all of these had windows broken and they are probably all related."

There were two additional vehicle burglaries over the weekend, which Major Tennis says probably are not related to the parking lot break ins. Both of these occurred in residential areas, 4900 block of Ballentine and the 4800 block of Reeder.

Shawnee Police have not released any suspect information.

Overland Park Police received information regarding similar smash and grab burglaries in their city, also in the parking lot of a hotel in the 8700 block of Reeder. As of this report, Overland Park Police have not released any details regarding the burglaries in their city.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.