Shawnee ‘paradise’ featured on tour

Linda and Michael Harwood don’t need to travel much. The Shawnee couple has a little slice of paradise right in their own backyard.

Three water gardens, lush with surrounding flowers and trees, nestle their home near Blackfish Parkway and Pflumm Road.

On one side of the home, a tropical-themed pond winks at passersby, with steel decorative palm trees, a babbling waterfall and colorful goldfish swimming underneath lily pads.

A second water garden in the backyard reveals another richly landscaped pond with giant koi gliding about.

Right outside the couple’s sprawling back patio sits a massive 6,000-gallon turtle-themed water garden, featuring 36 mesmerizing koi.

“We come home every night and my husband says he gets to be in paradise,” said Linda Harwood, with a smile. “He calls our yard his ‘Harwood Resort.’”

Next weekend, the public will have a chance to enjoy the Harwood’s “paradise” as well.

The couple’s water gardens will be featured in the upcoming 24th annual self-directed water garden tour hosted by the Water Garden Society of Greater Kansas City.

The event, held July 8 and 9, is the society’s main fundraiser, with proceeds being used to build educational ponds at schools and nonprofit organizations.

Forty-four water gardens, from the Kansas City and Lawrence area, will be featured on the tour this year. Ten of the gardens have never been on the tour before and seven gardens feature trains.

The water gardens range from elegantly simple to jaw-droppingly elaborate, but they all have three things in common: moving water, plants and goldfish or koi.

The society’s website states, “a water garden is its own living and breathing ecosystem, combining gardening, fish keeping, bird watching, nature, and habitat restoration. One of the greatest pleasures of being outdoors is embracing the unexpected gifts that these breathtaking ecosystems can provide.”

For the Harwoods, their passion for water gardens sprouted accidentally. They created their first water garden in 2011 to help with erosion control on the slope of their yard.

Linda, who grew up on a farm where ponds and fish were a big part of her childhood, said she thought the task would be fun.

That same year, they joined the Water Garden Society of Greater Kansas City. A year later, they built their second water garden with the palm trees, and in 2015, rounded out the yard with a spectacular sea turtle-themed water garden, even importing native Oklahoman limestone with a coral texture, to give the pond a beachy feel.

Linda has been the society’s garden tour chairperson since 2012.

She’s also on the society’s koi rescue team.

Three-fourths of her koi are rescue fish.

Throughout the year, Linda and the rescue team travel around the Kansas City and Lawrence area, picking up donated koi.

Sometimes the fish come from elderly people who can no longer care for the pets, other times it’s because the owner is moving.

The team even rescues fish in emergency situations, such as storm-damage.

The koi is adopted among water garden society members to ensure the fish receive a good home.

Right now, the Harwood family has 56 koi, with each one having a name and distinct personality.

If anyone is interested in raising koi, or starting a water garden, the tour is a great place to start, said Linda.

“It’s a great way to meet people and get inspiration,” she said. “It’s also a great way to just enjoy nature. This tour offers a glimpse into the backyard beauty that no one usually gets to see except the homeowner.”

Tickets for the tour are $10 per person for anyone 14 and over. They can be purchased at garden centers throughout the community.

In Shawnee, tickets are available at Earl May Garden Center, 21700 Midland Dr., and Family Tree Nursery, 7036 Nieman Rd.

For more information about the tour, visit kcwatergardens.com.