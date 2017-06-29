Today's news

Dog safety to be taught at Wonderscope

By Staff Report

June 29, 2017

Nancy McClain, DVM from Fairway Animal Hospital, has returned to Wonderscope for the Summer Wonder Program with her canine friend to allow kids to play out the role of a veterinarian but with a real animal.

During her program, she will show the children how to approach a dog, the correct way to pet a dog and what to do when you see a stray dog.

McClain is scheduled to visit Wonderscope from 9 to 10 a.m. every other Thursday from now through July 27.

