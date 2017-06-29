Today's news
Dog safety to be taught at Wonderscope
June 29, 2017
Nancy McClain, DVM from Fairway Animal Hospital, has returned to Wonderscope for the Summer Wonder Program with her canine friend to allow kids to play out the role of a veterinarian but with a real animal.
During her program, she will show the children how to approach a dog, the correct way to pet a dog and what to do when you see a stray dog.
McClain is scheduled to visit Wonderscope from 9 to 10 a.m. every other Thursday from now through July 27.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment