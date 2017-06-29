Today's news
‘Parked’ celebration set for Friday at Stump Park
June 29, 2017
Shawnee Parks and Recreation is having its ‘Parked’ festival later this week, with events starting at starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Fireworks are set to start at 9:30 p.m.
The event, which will be at Stump Park at 47th Street and Woodland, will feature live music, popular food trucks and kids activities.
ER of Shawnee is sponsoring it.
