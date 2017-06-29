Storytelling to get jazzy at Shawnee Town 1929

Jazz is at the very heart of Kansas City’s story. The tales behind its creation and growth in the metro area and beyond will be the focus of Shawnee Town’s second annual storytelling evening.

From 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 6, at Shawnee Town Hall, 11600 Johnson Drive, jazz storytellers will weave family-friendly stories for young people in the audience as they do every Friday at the American Jazz Museum.

Popular local storytellers will continue the theme with music stories of their own.

Light refreshments will be served.

The free event is partially funded by the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area, one of 49 heritage areas in the U.S. Shawnee Town 1929 is using these funds to engage visitors, teachers, and students throughout the year in events.

Heritage areas are nonprofit affiliates of the National Park Service.



For more information and to make reservations phone 913-248-2360.