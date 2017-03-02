Basketball roundup: De Soto, MV girls move on to sub-state final

— De Soto forwards Julia Johnson and Mariah Grizzle scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 41-33 win over St. James Academy on Wednesday in the Class 5A sub-state semifinals.

Torri Kempf was the lone St. James player in double figures with 12.

De Soto out-scored St. James by four points in the first and third quarters, and that proved to be the difference.

The Wildcats (14-7, No. 3 seed) will move on to play at No. 2 seed Pittsburg (15-6) at 7 p.m. Friday. De Soto will try to avenge a 39-34 to the Dragons from Jan. 27. The winner will advance to the Class 5A state tournament March 8-11 at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka.

St. James posted a record of 5-16 in Greg Hohensinner's final season at the helm.

Mill Valley 62, Blue Valley Southwest 39

Mill Valley sophomore Presley Barton had the hot hand from 3-point range, as she made five treys for 15 of her 17 points to power the Jaguars past Blue Valley Southwest in the 5A sub-state semifinals.

Fellow sophomore Claire Kaifes joined Barton in double figures with 11 points.

The No. 4-seeded Jaguars (11-10) will move on to play at No. 1 seed Aquinas (18-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. Mill Valley fell to Aquinas, 52-36, on Feb. 10. The winner will clinch a spot in the Class 5A state tournament.

Boys

Shawnee Mission East 66, SM East 46

PRAIRIE VILLAGE — Shawnee Mission North senior Avante Williams scored 19 points, but it was not enough to push the Indians past SM East in a 66-46 loss to the Lancers in the Class 6A sub-state semifinals.

The No. 6-seeded Indians trailed, 21-10, at the end of the first quarter, and could not recover.

East's Connor Rieg led all scorers with 23 points.

North saw its 6A state title defense end with a record of 7-14. The Lancers will travel to Lawrence High on Friday for the sub-state title game.