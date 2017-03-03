Basketball roundup: SMNW girls top SM East to reach sub-state title game

Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Jordann Nachbar netted a game-high 21 points, and Hannah Black and Gena Ojeda added 13 and 11, respectively, to help the Cougars coast to a 64-32 victory over SM East on Thursday in the Class 6A sub-state semifinals.

The No. 3-seeded Cougars (14-7) led 16-4 at the end of the first quarter, and led comfortably from wire to wire.

The win for the Cougars set up a date with No. 2-seeded Olathe Northwest (14-7, ranked No. 10 in 6A) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the sub-state championship game at ONW. The Ravens defeated the Cougars, 55-39, on Feb. 21. The winner will advance to the 6A state tournament next week in Wichita.

Olathe Northwest 42, Shawnee Mission North 24

OLATHE — Shawnee Mission North freshman LeLe Love led all scorers with 17 points, but the Indians fell to Olathe Northwest in the Class 6A sub-state semifinals for the second straight season with a season-ending 42-24 loss.

Sarah Beth Gueldner and Sami Marks scored in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively, to power the Ravens past the Indians.

The Indians ended the season with a record of 4-17.

Boys

St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Mill Valley 40

OVERLAND PARK — Mill Valley weathered the storm early against St. Thomas Aquinas, but the Saints pulled away in the second half for a 62-40 victory to end the Jaguars' season in the Class 5A sub-state semifinals.

Mill Valley's Blake Montgomery led all scorers with 15 points, and knocked down four 3-pointers.

The Jaguars (4-17) trailed by 12 at the end of the first quarter, but cut the deficit in half at 25-19 going into the locker room.

Aquinas built its lead back up to 10 by the end of the third quarter before putting Mill Valley away in the fourth quarter.

The No. 2-seeded Saints (17-4, ranked No. 2 in 5A) will host No. 3-seeded St. James Academy (14-7, No. 9 in 5A) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Aquinas in the sub-state title game. The winner will advance to the 5A state tournament next week in Topeka.