De Soto boys bowling trio places in top 20 at state; MV boys 10th, girls 12th

— The De Soto boys bowling trio of Sean Cauthron, Danny Erickson and Tyler Lovegren had a dynamic finish to the season on Thursday, as they all placed in the top 20 of the Class 5-1A state tournament at Northrock Lanes.

Cauthron led the way with a ninth-place finish after posting a three-game series of 600. Erickson (589) and Lovegren (581) followed in 12th and 16th, respectively.

The standout freshman campaign from Cauthron was recognized at the state tournament, as he was the lone bowler in the state to bowl a perfect game, win a regional tournament and have an 800 or better series on the season.

Cauthron's high game came in the second with a 233. Lovegren posted a high game of 211 in the second, while Erickson's high game of 209 came in the third.

While the three Wildcats qualified as individuals, Mill Valley sent its whole team to the state meet. The Jaguars placed 10th out of 12 teams with a final score of 2,757.

Austin Snyder led the Jaguars with a series of 548, which was good for 34th place.

The Jaguars also qualified for state as a team on the girls side, and went on to take 12th place.

Freshman Bri Laluk placed 32nd overall with a series of 482.

St. James Academy junior Meredith Bierbaum rounded out the Shawnee-area competitors at the state meet, as she rolled a series of 449 to place 47th in the girls tournament.