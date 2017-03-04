Basketball roundup: De Soto girls state-bound after win over Pittsburg

— In its first season as a member of Class 5A, the De Soto girls basketball qualified for the state tournament after defeating Pittsburg, 45-34, in the sub-state championship game on Friday.

Tanith Beal nailed five 3-pointers to account for 15 of her game-high 17 points. Mariah Grizzle joined Beal in double figures with 14.

The No. 3-seeded Wildcats (15-7) avenged a 39-34 home loss to Pittsburg (15-7) from Jan. 27. The Wildcats bolted out to a 13-5 lead after the first quarter, but were scoreless in the second. However, the Wildcats still led, 13-12, at half.

De Soto was able to build its lead to eight by the end of the third, and held off the Dragons in the fourth.

The Wildcats will be the No. 8 seed in the 5A state tournament, and will play either St. Thomas Aquinas, Leavenworth, Maize or Schlagle — all of which own a record of 19-3 — in the first round. The state brackets will officially be released at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Jefferson County North 61, Maranatha Christian Academy 29

VALLEY FALLS — A turn-around season for the Maranatha Christian Academy girls basketball team came to an end with a 61-29 loss to Jefferson County North in the Class 2A sub-state semifinals.

Shelby Adcock led the No. 4-seeded Eagles with nine points after draining three 3-pointers.

Jefferson County North jumped out to a 31-11 halftime lead to take command from the opening tip.

The No. 1-seeded Chargers (20-2) will play No. 2-seeded Valley Falls (18-3) in the sub-state championship game tonight.

Maranatha posted a record of 7-13 in Reggie Hines' first season at the helm, after going winless in the 2015-16 campaign.