SMNW girls seventh, boys ninth at 6A state bowling

— The Shawnee Mission Northwest girls and boys bowling teams placed seventh and ninth, respectively, at the Class 6A state tournament on Friday at Northrock Lanes.

Junior Alaina Burris led the SM Northwest girls with a 22nd-place finish after rolling a 540 series.

On the boys side, Garrett Bolin cracked the top 50 for the Cougars after rolling a series of 529, which was good for 36th place.

Shawnee Mission North also had four individuals qualify for the 6A state tournament.

Madeline Waldack finished just five spots behind Burris in 27th after posting a series score of 530. Travis Wunderlin represented the SM North boys squad by placing 64th with a series of 470.