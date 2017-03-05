SMNW girls fall to ONW in sub-state title game

— Shawnee Mission Northwest's girls basketball team's quest to return to the Class 6A state tournament for the fourth straight season fell short, as the Cougars fell to Olathe Northwest, 46-31, in the sub-state championship game on Saturday.

Senior Emmalee Rose was the lone Cougar to reach double figures with 11 points.

Sami Marks and Sarah Beth Gueldner paced the Ravens with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Cougars closed the season with a record of 14-8.

Olathe Northwest (15-7, ranked No. 10 in 6A) earned the No. 7 seed in the state tournament, and will play No. 2-seeded Manhattan (21-1, No. 2 in 6A) in the first round on Thursday.