Third quarter dooms St. James in season-ending loss to Aquinas

— The third quarter has been the St. James boys basketball team's downfall during the 2016-17 campaign, and the most painful one yet proved to be costly in the Thunder's 60-53 sub-state championship game loss to rival St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday.

The Thunder (14-8, No. 9 in Class 5A) trailed the Saints (18-4, No. 2 in 5A), 27-26, at halftime, but were out-scored 15-4 in the third quarter. St. James rallied late to pull within three at 54-51 after a Spencer Kaifes 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining, but that was as close as the Thunder would get.

"The third quarter has kind of been our nemesis all year," St. James coach Stan Dohm said. "It's the only quarter that we're negative in scoring. We've tried a lot of different things, but it wasn't in the cards."

St. James built a 26-19 lead in the second quarter after senior Zach Thornhill scored seven of his team-high 17 points during a 9-0 run. The Saints answered, though, with an 8-0 spurt to close the half and the momentum carried over into the third.

"They made some good shots, and the third quarter has kind of been our kryptonite all year. We've had good first halves," Thornhill, who rounded out his senior campaign with 19 points per game, said. "We just didn't come out with the same mentality, and found ourselves playing from behind and that's never a good thing. It's tough."

The Nebraska-Omaha signee was a perfect 5-for-5 from inside the arc and 2-for-5 from 3-point range, but a majority of Thornhill's damage was done in the first half. Thornhill had St. James' only bucket in what ended up being a 23-2 run for the Saints before Thunder junior Keenan Fitzmorris ended the third quarter with a tip-in.

"We had different lineups in there. It's hard to run all of your stuff when you're trying to avoid foul trouble and all that stuff," Dohm said. "We played him (Thornhill) too many minutes, so he wore down a little bit. They just chase him everywhere, and that's really, really hard. He battled to the end, and I thought he was great all night."

Aquinas senior Ben Hagenkord had the hot hand to spark the Saints. Hagenkord scored the last five points of the first half, and then netted eight of his game-high 23 points in the decisive third quarter. Angelo Allegri added 16 points for the Saints.

"We got into foul trouble, so we didn't really have anyone to guard Allegri, so we switched to zone and they hit a couple of threes in it," Dohm said. "It kind of gave them momentum. We got back on our heels and it just kind of changed the action."

The loss for the Thunder marked the end of their season and the final game in a St. James uniform for Thornhill, Kaifes, Will McKee, Kyle DeKraai and Zach Allinder.

"They've been with me for four years, so it's like losing a kid," Dohm said. "You spend so much time with them."

While Thornhill is excited to continue his career at the next level, he said that his bond with his Thunder teammates will remain strong for years to come.

"They mean everything, and I know our relationships aren't going anywhere. They push me to be the best player," Thornhill said. "They push me to where I've gotten today through all of the adversity — especially some of those guys who have not been able to play like Dylan (Streeter). He's just kind of a positive example that shows us, 'Don't take anything for granted.' Unfortunately, it's over, but I'll miss them. We've just got to keep our heads up."

The Saints won two of the three meetings against the Thunder this season. Aquinas edged St. James, 80-78, in triple overtime on Dec. 20, and the Thunder returned the favor with a 70-62 home win on Jan. 31.

The Thunder spent a majority of the season ranked No. 10 in Class 5A. All of St. James' losses came to teams that are currently ranked in the top three of the respective classes (Aquinas — twice; Bishop Miege, No. 1 in 4A-1 — twice; Blue Valley North, No. 3 in 6A — twice; BV Northwest, No. 1 in 6A, and Blue Valley, No. 2 in 6A).

Aquinas will move on to the 5A state tournament at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka, where they'll face Shawnee Heights (19-3) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the last of four opening round games. The winner of the No. 4/No. 5 match-up will advance to the state semifinals to play either top-seeded Goddard-Eisenhower (21-1, No. 1 in 5A) or No. 8-seeded Bishop Carroll (12-10) at 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Aquinas (60)

John Schnieders 1-2 4-8 6, Ben Hagenkord 8-16 4-7 23, Leiland Lewis 1-2 4-5 6, William Downey 0-1 0-0 0, Andrew Nussbaum 0-1 0-0 0, Angelo Allegri 7-12 1-2 17, Jack Boedeker 3-4 2-3 8. Totals: 20-38 15-25 60.

St. James (53)

Josh Spradlin 0-3 4-4 4, Spencer Kaifes 1-3 0-0 3, Zach Thornhill 7-10 1-1 17, Casey Worley 0-0 0-0 0, Will McKee 3-7 6-6 12, David Hornung 0-2 0-0 0, Jake Dunsmore 0-0 0-0 0, Kyle DeKraai 3-4 0-0 6, Keenan Fitzmorris 4-9 2-2 11. Totals: 20-38 13-13 53.

Aquinas 13 14 15 18 — 60

St. James 13 13 4 23 — 53

Three-point goals: Aquinas 5-12 (Hagenkord 3, Allegri 2); St. James 4-14 (Thornhill 2, Kaifes, Fitzmorris). Fouled out: Hornung, St. James. Turnovers: Aquinas 7, St. James 14.