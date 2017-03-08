Chipotle Mexican Grille benefits the KC Pet Project today

Craving a burrito? Today, you can eat one for a good cause.

Between 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m., 30 Kansas City area Chipotle Mexican Grilles, including both Shawnee locations, will donate 50 percent of all participant proceeds to the KC Pet Project, the nonprofit organization operating the Kansas City, Mo. animal shelter.

KC Pet Project cares for nearly 10,000 animals per year and focuses on lifesaving programs for animals within the community.

To make sure your lunch or dinner benefits the organization, simply show the above flyer or mention the fundraiser at checkout.

To learn more about KC Pet Project, visit its website.

The two Shawnee Chipotle locations are: 11805 Shawnee Mission Pkwy and 22235 W 66th St.