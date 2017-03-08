Free New Horizons Band Concert set for March 14 at Lakeview Village

A free concert by the New Horizons Band is set for 7 p.m. on March 14 at Lakeview Village, 9100 Park St., Lenexa.

This is the only concert the group is offering this winter and spring.

For this event, the entire 45-plus member ensemble is expected to play for about an hour.

This top-notch entertainment is free of charge.

To find this program in the JCPRD’s Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under 50 Plus and then under fine & performing arts.

In the catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keyword “concert.”

To see this program online at www.jcprd.com, click on the green “Register for Activities” button and complete a barcode search for 36906.

The New Horizons Band is a program of the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District in conjunction with the University of Missouri - Kansas City’s Conservatory of Music and Dance and Meyer Music.

The band is a group of music-loving adults age 50 and older who meet about once a week to practice.

The group includes brass, woodwind and percussion.

New Horizons has been in existence for about 16 years and currently has about 45 band members, including members who come from as far as Blue Springs to participate.

UMKC music majors assist the band director.

For anyone interested in joining the group, the band meets for practices weekly on Tuesday nights beginning at 6 p.m. at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive, Roeland Park.

Beginning band lessons are also available.

For more information about the band or the concerts, call 913 -826-3160 or visit the Parks and Recreation website at jcprd.com.