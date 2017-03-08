Road work scheduled for SM Parkway

If your daily commute includes Shawnee Mission Parkway as it heads east out of Shawnee and into Merriam, you may want to find a different route for awhile.



Starting on Monday, KDOT will be repairing and resurfacing a bridge on Shawnee Mission Parkway over I-35 from Mastin Street /Pioneer Crossing Park to Ikea Way in Merriam.



Crews will also be working on Carter Avenue underneath the Shawnee Mission Parkway bridge.



Eastbound and westbound traffic on Shawnee Mission Parkway will be reduced to two lanes in each direction until the project is complete in mid-August.

