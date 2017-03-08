Archive for Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Shawnee attracts Amazon, other businesses
March 8, 2017
Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. will soon be opening a distribution center in Shawnee.
The city council unanimously approved a resolution last week allowing the company to sublease 80,000 square feet of warehouse space at the Westlink Business Center, near 43rd Street and K-7.
City documents reveal Amazon plans to employ approximately 150 full-time equivalents at the space.
The distribution center is a bit smaller than others in the Kansas City metro area.
Last year, Amazon announced plans to build fulfillment centers in both Edgerton and Kansas City, Kan. The sites are expected to create around 1,000 new jobs each.
In addition to the new Amazon distribution center, other projects are in the works for Shawnee.
They include:
Raising Cane’s: Construction is underway for a new Raising Cane’s restaurant, with a drive-thru, to be built at 10704 Shawnee Mission Parkway. The project is at the former Shawnee Auto Pawn site. Raising Cane’s is a fast-food restaurant chain, based out of Louisiana, that specializes in chicken fingers.
Discount Tire: A 7,820 square foot Discount Tire store is being constructed on the former site of Arrow Rents at 11330 Shawnee Mission Parkway. The retailer has seven other locations in the Kansas City metro area as well.
Fairfield Inn and Comfort Inn: The two new hotels are being constructed at the northeast corner of Midland Drive and Renner Road. Fairfield Inn will house 78 rooms and Comfort Inn will house 65 rooms.
Andy’s Frozen Custard: The Shawnee Planning Commission recently approved the site plan for the construction of a 2,800 square-foot Andy’s Frozen Custard store, with a drive-thru lane, to be built at the former Texas Tom’s restaurant site at 10816 Shawnee Mission Parkway. The Springfield, Mo.-founded custard shop features treats ranging from concretes to old-fashioned sodas.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment