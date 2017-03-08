Shawnee attracts Amazon, other businesses

Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. will soon be opening a distribution center in Shawnee.

The city council unanimously approved a resolution last week allowing the company to sublease 80,000 square feet of warehouse space at the Westlink Business Center, near 43rd Street and K-7.

City documents reveal Amazon plans to employ approximately 150 full-time equivalents at the space.

The distribution center is a bit smaller than others in the Kansas City metro area.

Last year, Amazon announced plans to build fulfillment centers in both Edgerton and Kansas City, Kan. The sites are expected to create around 1,000 new jobs each.

In addition to the new Amazon distribution center, other projects are in the works for Shawnee.

They include: