Shawnee Police Department to offer “Coffee with a Cop”

By Staff Report

March 8, 2017

Want to get to know your neighborhood police officers?

The Shawnee Police Department is offering you a chance to sit and talk about your community with those who protect you.

The police department is teaming up with McDonald’s for “Coffee with a Cop” from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers will be at the McDonald’s at 11801 W. 63rd St. near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Quivira to chat.

