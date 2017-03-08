Archive for Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Shawnee Police Department to offer “Coffee with a Cop”
March 8, 2017
Want to get to know your neighborhood police officers?
The Shawnee Police Department is offering you a chance to sit and talk about your community with those who protect you.
The police department is teaming up with McDonald’s for “Coffee with a Cop” from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers will be at the McDonald’s at 11801 W. 63rd St. near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Quivira to chat.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment