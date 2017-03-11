SM North alumnus Michael Weathers named MAC Freshman of the Year

Former Shawnee Mission North standout and Miami (Ohio) guard Michael Weathers was named the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2 guard was one of the top threats at both ends of the floor for the RedHawks, as he posted team-high averages in points (16.7), assists (4.8), blocks (1.4) and steals (1.9). Weathers set the single-season freshman scoring record for Miami with 533 points.

“This is a great achievement for Michael, he’s worked extremely hard to become a better basketball player,” associate head coach Rick Duckett said in a press release on miamiredhawks.com. “This is a great opportunity for him to grow as a player and as a young man. We wish him continued success as he moves Miami basketball to the next level.”

Weathers is the first RedHawk to be named the MAC Freshman of the Year since Craig Michaelis in 1990.

The 2016 SM North alumnus was selected to the All-MAC freshmen team on Monday, and was tabbed as an all-conference honorable mention.

Michael's brother, Marcus Weathers, was also a key contributor in the RedHawks' 11-21 campaign. The 6-foot-5 freshman forward averaged 9.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.