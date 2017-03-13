SJA’s Thornhill, MV’s Zars highlight all-league basketball selections

St. James senior Zach Thornhill was named to the all-Eastern Kansas League first team on Monday.

St. James’ Keenan Fitzmorris and Will Mckee earned all-EKL second-team honors, while Kyle Dekraai and Spencer Kaifes were honorable mentions.

Mill Valley’s Cooper Kaifes was also selected as an honorable mention to represent the Jaguars on the all-EKL team.

Mill Valley junior Evan Zars earned all-Eastern Kansas League first-team honors to lead the three Lady Jags who made the all-EKL team. Sophomore Claire Kaifes and senior Ashlyn Hendrix were both tabbed as honorable mentions.

St. James senior Emily Kaufman was an all-EKL second-team selection. Courtney Setter and Mary Goetz were picked as honorable mentions.

MCA trio garners all-Crossroads Conference 2nd-team selections

Maranatha Christian Academy senior Kayla Crowder and junior Maggie Friesen were named to the all-Crossroads Conference girls basketball second-team, and Shelby Adcock was picked as an honorable mention.

Two Maranatha boys basketball players also received all-league honors. Jax Holland was picked to the all-Crossroads Conference second team, and Roland Hou was an honorable mention.

Three area players earn all-SFL 2nd-team honors

Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Jordann Nachbar and SM North freshman LeLe Love were named to the all-Sunflower League second team.

Three other Lady Cougars joined Nachbar in receiving all-league honors, as Emmalee Rose was named as a third-team selection and Hannah Black and Gena Ojeda were picked as honorable mentions.

North guard Hannah Redick was also tabbed as an honorable mention.

North senior Avante Williams headlined the all-Sunflower League boys squad for the Indians by earning second-team honors. Danny Bradley was named to the third team, and Jarrett Hensley was picked as an honorable mention.

Northwest’s C.C. Ghilardi and Colton Skeens were also selected as honorable mentions.