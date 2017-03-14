Archive for Tuesday, March 14, 2017
De Soto’s Grizzle named to all-Frontier League girls basketball first team
March 14, 2017
After leading the De Soto girls basketball team to the Class 5A state tournament, junior Mariah Grizzle was named to the all-Frontier League first team on Tuesday.
De Soto senior Julia Johnson was a second-team all-league selection, and senior Sydney Jones was an honorable mention.
Senior Noah Wilson earned all-league second-team honor for the De Soto boys squad.
