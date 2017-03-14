Archive for Tuesday, March 14, 2017

De Soto’s Grizzle named to all-Frontier League girls basketball first team

De Soto junior Mariah Grizzle dribbles the ball up the court in the Wildcats' win over Silver Lake in the Tonganoxie Invitational championship game on Jan. 18. Grizzle was named to the all-Frontier League first team on Tuesday.

By Chris Duderstadt

March 14, 2017

After leading the De Soto girls basketball team to the Class 5A state tournament, junior Mariah Grizzle was named to the all-Frontier League first team on Tuesday.

De Soto senior Julia Johnson was a second-team all-league selection, and senior Sydney Jones was an honorable mention.

Senior Noah Wilson earned all-league second-team honor for the De Soto boys squad.

