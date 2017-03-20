Archive for Monday, March 20, 2017
Shawnee firefighters assist in Merriam house blaze
March 20, 2017
Shawnee firefighters, along with Overland Park firefighters, responded to a house fire in the 10100 block of west 65th street in Merriam yesterday afternoon.
First units on the scene reported heavy fire from the back of a single family home. All residents were reported out safely.
Firefighters went to work attacking the fire, but efforts were slowed by downed power lines in the back yard. KCP&L responded to de-energize the lines so firefighters could better attack the fire. It took about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.
No injuries are reported, but the home is likely a loss. While the exact cause is under investigation, the home owner reports burning leaves in the backyard and seeing the fire spread to his deck. He then called 9-1-1 and got his wife out of the house. Their three cats also made it out safely.
Yesterday's fire is a stark reminder of the dangers of open burning, especially on a warm, windy day.
Please follow all regulations for burning and consider weather conditions before starting burns. For more information on fire safety, visit the fire page at www.opkansas.org
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment