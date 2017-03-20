Shawnee firefighters assist in Merriam house blaze

Shawnee firefighters, along with Overland Park firefighters, responded to a house fire in the 10100 block of west 65th street in Merriam yesterday afternoon.

First units on the scene reported heavy fire from the back of a single family home. All residents were reported out safely.

Firefighters went to work attacking the fire, but efforts were slowed by downed power lines in the back yard. KCP&L responded to de-energize the lines so firefighters could better attack the fire. It took about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No injuries are reported, but the home is likely a loss. While the exact cause is under investigation, the home owner reports burning leaves in the backyard and seeing the fire spread to his deck. He then called 9-1-1 and got his wife out of the house. Their three cats also made it out safely.

Yesterday's fire is a stark reminder of the dangers of open burning, especially on a warm, windy day.

Please follow all regulations for burning and consider weather conditions before starting burns. For more information on fire safety, visit the fire page at www.opkansas.org