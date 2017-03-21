Drive-in theater celebrates new season with free movie

The Boulevard Drive-in Theatre, 1051 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, Kan., will kick off its 68th season with a special “Celebration of Dedication” to its longtime owner, Wes Neal, plus a free movie.

Neal, who is approaching his 90th birthday this year, is still fully involved in all aspects of the Boulevard Drive-In Theatre’s operations where he became employed in 1954.

For the 2017 season premier of the theater, third-generation general manager Brian Neal is holding a customer appreciation evening that is free to customers.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday for a free showing

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, utilizing the theater’s advanced 4K projection system.

The movie will start at 8 p.m.

Prior to the film, Neal’s decades-long dedication to the Boulevard Drive-In Theatre will be celebrated on the giant screen with the showing of his career highlights and various television appearances on behalf of his popular theater throughout the years.

His grandson Brian Neal will provide a free popcorn coupon to every car attending the evening of celebration and customer appreciation.

The actual 2017 season re-opening will then commence one weekend later when the theater officially kicks off its season under the stars with Boss Baby, starring Alec Baldwin, plus a major second feature to be announced.

As in the past, ticket prices will not increase this season and admission of children 11 and younger is free

Other spring and early summer blockbusters expected to show at the theater include: Fate of the Furious, starring Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson; Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell NO Tales, starring Johnny Depp; Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, starring Chris Pratt and Slyvester Stallone; Despicable Me 3, starring Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig and Cars 3, starring Armie Hammer and Owen Wilson.

The season programming policy will continue to consist of first run, double feature movie entertainment.