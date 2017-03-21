Expectations remain high for SM North track and field under new coach

— Several faces have changed on the Shawnee Mission North boys track and field team since the Indians hoisted the Class 6A state championship plaque back in May, but that hasn’t diminished the excitement of the few returners and several newcomers as they prepare to open the season Friday at SM East.

Only five of the 13 boys state qualifiers return from last season, but senior Marcos Garcia — who took 15th in the 6A meet in the shot put — said that the expectations still remain high for the Indians.

“I’m feeling really good at least for my events,” Garcia said. “Like for shot put, I’m really hoping to go back to state, which I know I can.”

As SM North’s starting running back, Garcia was hampered by injuries throughout the football season, but he’s ready to go for his final high school track and field campaign. Two of Garcia’s football teammates will also be throwing for the Indians, as Danny Presler will also be throwing the shot and discus, and Will Schneider will return to the team to throw the javelin after playing baseball last spring.

“We lost some key guys last year, but we make up for it in a lot of other events now,” Garcia said. “We had a lot of big runners last year, but now we’re making up for it in our throwing events and jumping and other events.”

The pole vaulting duo of Daniel Zolotor and Harrison Boldt — who placed fifth and eighth, respectively, at state — jumper Carlitos Hernandez and mid-distance Carter Jacobson will round out the returning state qualifiers for the Indians.

Although Jacobson is the only runner returning from the Indians’ state champion 4x800-meter relay team, Joseph Coddington, Asher Molina and Ben Tyrrell have been a few of the runners leading the way in workouts who are ready to step up and contribute at the varsity level.

The mid- and long-distance events are expected to be some of the strengths for the Indians on the girls side with Amber Reed, Molly Ryan, Katie Kasunic and Cassie Raines all returning from last year’s state team.

After finishing fourth at the 6A state cross country meet in the fall, Reed has had an eventful offseason, signing to run at Wichita State for cross country and track.

“It’s great. I just feel so much more relaxed about the whole college thing because I was super stressed about it for the longest time,” Reed said. “I really like the coaches at Wichita State and the girls. I’m excited to run there.”

While the Wichita State signee is looking forward to running for the Shockers, she’s plenty motivated to make some more memories with the Indians.

“I’m super excited because this is my last track season in high school, and I just want to go out with a bang,” Reed said.

Reed wasn’t the only member of the SM North girls squad to decide on her college track and field destination over the winter. Natalie Lanman, who finished as the state runner-up in the pole vault last year, will be heading to Washburn next school year.

With two-time defending state pole vault champion Callie Hicks now at Kansas after graduating from Free State, Lanman will be one of the favorites to win the event this year.

The sixth, and final, returning state qualifier for the Indians also had plenty to train for over the offseason, as sophomore Madison Rosas placed ninth in the javelin — one spot away from earning a medal.

Rosas, who also plays football and basketball, is one of several multi-sport athletes on the SM North track and field team. First-year coach Jeff Roudebush said that the multitude of multi-sport athletes that the Indians have will make them a well-rounded team.

“Track and field is a great sport in of itself, but it’s also training for other sports,” Roudebush said. “There are a lot of football players that are out that haven’t been out before who are working on their speed. I think they’re enjoying the track experience as well.”

Roudebush has served as an assistant football coach at SM North for two years, but this will be his first season on the track and field staff. Much like previous head track and field coach Ryan Foster, Roudebush spent last school year coaching at two different schools. Roudebush helped coach the sprints at SM Northwest last spring after serving on Ben Bartlett’s SM North football staff in the fall. Foster is now at SM West full-time coaching girls basketball.

“I’m excited to be here, and this is a great group at North for a reason,” Roudebush, who also has previous coaching stints at Truman High and Pembroke Hill in Missouri, said. “I think they have a great culture here.”