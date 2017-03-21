Overcoming the odds

Two years ago, Emily Dumler was told she had six months to live.

Today, the Shawnee mother-of-three is cancer-free and grateful for every second she has with her family.

Her journey to remission was not an easy one, however. There were heartbreaking twists and turns; unexpected moments of frustration and despair.

Eventually, her life was saved due to a clinical trial made possible with funding from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Founded in 1949, LLS is the world’s largest voluntary health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research, education and patient services.

This spring, Dumler is in the running to be the Kansas City “Woman of the Year” for LLS.

The Man & Woman of the Year campaign is a fundraising competition across the U.S. in which participants build fundraising teams.

Money raised is used for LLS blood cancer research.

The titles are awarded to the man and woman in each community who raises the most funds during the 10-week campaign.

For Dumler, the fundraiser is an opportunity to give back to the organization which gave her a second chance.

Fighting for her life

She still vividly remembers the day her life changed forever.

On Aug. 8, 2013, Dumler was a stay-at-home mom feeding her kids lunch when she started to feel unwell. Knowing something wasn’t right, she stopped by an urgent care facility.

After lab results revealed her blood wasn’t clotting, she was admitted to Shawnee Mission Medical Center via ambulance.

She thought she would be there for a few hours. Instead, she was in the hospital for 43 days straight.

At the age of 32, she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

During her stay in the hospital, she was given 43 blood and platelet transfusions, chemo, several other medical treatments and her spleen was removed.

“Everything changed in an instant,” she said.

After six rounds of chemo over a period of time, she was officially declared in remission in Feb. 2014.

But it didn’t last long.

In August of that year, the cancer was back.

Her next option? A stem-cell transplant.

She had the procedure done at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where she was admitted for three months.

The intense operation, which includes harsh rounds of chemo, was brutal, causing Dumler to drop down to 88 pounds.

“I had mouth sores so bad, I could barely talk or swallow,” she said. “I could barely get out of bed and I slept for days because I had no energy.”

When she came home in early 2015, she couldn’t even walk upstairs because she was so weak.

After the emotionally and physically draining experience, hope seemed distant when scans in April revealed the stem-cell transplant didn’t work.

Dumler was given six months to live.

“It was a devastating blow,” she said. “Even more so than the initial diagnosis. That’s when I realized how bad things were.”

Her next option was to have a second stem cell transplant, but it only came with a five percent chance of success.

“I was scared and exhausted and I really didn’t think I could go through it again,” Dumler said. “I didn’t want to spend the last six months of my life sick as heck. I thought maybe I should prepare my family for life without me instead.”

But all was not lost.

Her doctor offered a glimmer of hope: a clinical trial being held at MD Anderson. There was only one spot left and thankfully, she qualified.

“For the first time in a long time, I felt hopeful and grateful, instead of terrified,” she said.

In May 2015, she went to Houston again.

Surviving her second chance

In July 2015, Dumler was only the third patient in the world to participate in the new immunotherapy trial.

“I had no one to look for an outcome or for side effects,” she said. “You’re basically a guinea pig.”

One of the biggest side effects she learned was neurological.

Every day, hospital staff conducted neurological tests with Dumler, asking her simple questions.

One day after treatment, she could barely speak and started saying nonsensical things. Plus, she didn’t even know the names of her own family members.

Fortunately, the symptom lasted a couple days and then reversed.

Other side effects included headaches, low blood oxygen levels, and a high heart rate.

Despite the pain and scariness of the unknown, the trial worked in her favor.

After one month of recovery, Dumler was in remission.

She credits LLS for helping to save her life because her clinical trial was 90 percent funded by the organization.

“I’m here today because someone else took time out of their schedule to raise money for clinical trials,” she said. “I believe in our lifetime can find a cure to cancer and I find that very exciting.”

A year and half later, Dumler is still cancer free.

She said the one thing that kept her sane during her entire battle was her faith.

“I prayed throughout the whole journey,” she said. “I see God in every aspect of my life.

“I did before, but I always wondered if he really listened. Now, I have no doubt.”

A way of saying ‘thanks’

Dumler is currently the director of religious education at Sacred Heart Church in Shawnee.

She’s also a busy wife and mom, embracing the normalcy of everyday life.

“We enjoy quiet times together because I’ve learned we don’t have to be so busy,” she said. “I’m just happy to be at home doing nothing.”

Since her kids were very young during her battle with cancer, they were sheltered from the harrowing details.

But now, as she fundraises and draws publicity, they are gradually starting to learn more details.

“They’re learning the reality of it,” Dumler said.

Beside her family, Dumler is surrounded by a community of friends, fellow church members, neighbors, and other people who are making her cause their cause.

Dumler said when she announced she was running for the Kansas City woman of the year, her friends immediately asked how they could help, which touched her heart.

“As cliche as it sounds, it really does take a village to raise a lot of money, so it’s not just about me at all, but about a community rallying together for an important cause,” she said. “It means a lot that everyone who supported me while I was sick are continue that support now that I’m healthy.”

Dumler has quite a few events coming up, which the public is welcome to attend.

From noon to 4 p.m. on April 1, there will be a “Party in the Park & Dog Wash” fundraiser at Swanson’s Streamway Dog Park and Daycare, 6241 Woodland Rd.

The event will include dog washing, park access, and goodies.

On April 8, Dumler and her team will also be raising money at the LLS Day at Arrowhead.

For a list of more upcoming events, or to learn more about Dumler’s journey, search for her page at facebook.com/faithhopecure17.