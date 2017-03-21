St. James baseball coach Bucklin blessed with Royal opportunity

St. James Academy baseball coach Brian Bucklin has always enjoyed serving as a mentor to his players, and having been a player himself, he still yearns to learn more about the game he loves.

With the Thunder's first game scheduled for Thursday against Shawnee Mission East, Bucklin knows that every second of practice is valuable. Bucklin actually missed a full week of the Thunder's practice from March 10-17, but it was for an opportunity that he couldn't pass up.

The St. James skipper was contacted by the Kansas City Royals to serve as a guest instructor for a week of spring training in Surprise, Ariz. Although Bucklin was away from his team for a week, he learned quite a few things at spring training that he was able to incorporate right into the Thunder's practice on Saturday.

"Obviously from a coaching standpoint, it was just getting to see the detail that goes into everything. It's things that they're working on to try to get those guys to the big leagues," Bucklin said. "We've even put in a couple of things in (Saturday) that they went over — kind of some base-running snip-its here and there — and the kids are like, 'Yeah, that makes complete sense.' Just how the coaches went about their business of really working to develop their players and that sort of thing, it was something that I never thought I would have that opportunity to do and got to do that. It was really, really a cool experience."

While Bucklin did help out with running a few different drills, he spent most of his time observing — which was exactly what the Royals aim for him and other guest instructors to do when they're invited down to spring training.

"I really didn't have a role at all other than just come and learn, come and listen. If they needed some help here and there, I would hop in," Bucklin said. "I hit a few fungos, caught some balls during BP — just kind of help facilitate practice a little bit. They have enough guys there that they don't really need us.

"That's kind of what they said, too, is that, 'We don't really want you to have to do anything.' I was free to go wherever I wanted. I kind of had the free pass that I could go on the Triple-A field, I could go on the Rookie-Ball field and I did. I kind of hopped around all over the place."

Bucklin is entering his 12th season as the St. James baseball coach. In the process of building the St. James program and working at different clinics, Bucklin has become close with several of the brightest baseball minds in the Kansas City area — including a few people in the Royals organization.

"They want the quality of baseball to be high in Kansas City as well. Their investment in the baseball community in Kansas City and getting some of the coaches down there like me has already helped my team and it's been two hours since I've been back as far as getting to work with the guys," Bucklin said. "They have already helped our program out and in turn, I think it's their investment in giving back to the community as well."

With a number of Bucklin's players being Royals fans, they have followed the boys in blue closely over the past few years. During Saturday's practice, Kemper Bednar nearly hit an inside-the-park home run to left field that was eerily similar to the ball that Royals left fielder Alex Gordon hit in the ninth inning in Game 7 of the 2014 World Series against the San Francisco Giants.

Instead of stopping at third like Gordon, Bednar darted for home before eventually being tagged out during a rundown. It did not take long for the conversation to stir up on the Thunder bench about how the same thing would have likely happened to Gordon in Game 7.

The Thunder worked on several different base-running situations on Saturday, and Bucklin's squad was able to learn from each one of them. One of the things that Bucklin enjoyed most about his time with the Royals was seeing how they broke down those same types of situations.

"I kind of had the ability to just kind of be a fly on the wall. Every good baseball guy is like, 'Gosh, I wonder what they're talking about?'" Bucklin said. "So finally when the coaches are out there talking with the players, I got to listen. Honestly what was really gratifying is that we do a lot of things really well, and I told the boys that this morning. We play the game and we teach the game not too far off what they're doing."

While it is Bucklin's hope that his experienced Thunder team will be able to execute in clutch situations throughout the season, the Royals helped remind him again that it's not the end of the world if his players make an error or a blunder on the base paths. Last week while Bucklin was in Surprise, Gordon and Royals starting pitchers Danny Duffy and Ian Kennedy discussed how staying strong with their faith in God helps them on and off the field during a feature with Rachel Kilmer of Spectrum Sports.

"This is a cool thing that they do that. Obviously that is a part of our mission here at St. James is kind of instilling that in the boys and just to say, 'Hey, we can play as hard as we can because it's just a game,'" Bucklin said. "This is a part of our lives. It's a fun thing that we do, and why not just let it go because we kind of have a little bit of higher purpose on Earth outside of if we can execute a double play or not."

Faith and baseball have gone hand in hand for Bucklin throughout his coaching career. When Bucklin was a sophomore outfielder at the University of Iowa, he joined Athletes in Action — which is an organization that serves "to help sports-minded people think and live biblically at the intersection of sport and Christianity."

Before each practice, the Thunder say a prayer that goes as follows: "I have great worth apart from my performance because Christ died for me, and therefore, imparted great value to me. I am deeply loved, fully pleasing, totally forgiven, accepted and complete in Christ."

"It's definitely a thing that we try to work into our program. Especially when you get to that pro level, you see that the pressure is very great," Bucklin said. "It's these guys' living. They're making a living playing baseball, and if they don't do well, it weighs obviously because if you get released or you don't get your contract renewed, then you've got to go find something else to do in life."

With six seniors having already signed to play at the collegiate level, Bucklin feels great about the well-rounded players and people in general that are on his roster. The Thunder are looking to build off of a 12-9 campaign in 2016, which ended with a 6-0 loss to rival St. Thomas Aquinas in the sub-state title game. The Saints received a one-hitter from Colorado Rockies first-round draft pick Riley Pint.

"If you look across our roster, we have a lot of guys who have already had varsity experience. We return essentially seven or eight starters back from last year's team," Bucklin said. "I have high expectations for our guys. They've been in the fire and they've all got another year bigger and stronger."

The six college signees who are gearing up to lead the Thunder include Derek Ripp (Arkansas), Jake Owens (Missouri), Lucas Scheele (Kansas State), Spencer Kaifes (Missouri Southern State), Davis Ernsdorff (Johnson County Community College) and Tanner Bramlage (Northeastern Oklahoma A&M CC).

"Those are the guys you can kind of look at in the eye a little bit and say, 'You still have a lot of baseball left to play,'" Bucklin said. "I was just talking to Jake the other day about some things and I was like, 'Dude, you're going to hear this for the next four years. It's not just me saying it, it's the game of baseball saying this.'"

Bucklin said Bramlage will likely be on the mound at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Mid America Sports Complex when the Thunder open their season against SM East. The Thunder will have a quick turnaround when they take on Blue Valley North at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Mid America Sports Complex.

Between the mix of experience and talented youth on his squad, Bucklin believes the Thunder have a good chance to do something special this season.

"We don't have a ton of excuses not to play well this year. I always say pressure is a privilege," Bucklin said. "If we don't have any expectations, then we're not going to be very good. If people are looking at us and expecting us to play well, then it's kind of fun to try to live up to the expectations. We're excited."