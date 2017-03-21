Welcome to adulthood: SM Northwest students discover the “real world”

It’s not easy being an adult.

At least that’s a lesson dozens of Shawnee Mission Northwest High School students learned last week.

The students, many who are in child development and career planning classes, spent last Wednesday afternoon seeing what it was like to be a 26-year-old in the “real world.”

Armed with a career, family story and salary, the students visited booths to determine how to live their wage.

They navigated their finances, learned about student loans, figured out their credit score and perused housing options.

The simulation, titled “FutureNow: Finance,” is a financial literacy program hosted by Communities in Schools of Mid-America (CIS), the nation’s largest dropout organization.

For the past seven years, CIS has held the event across the region, from Omaha to Tulsa.

Next year, it plans to implement it into Kansas City public schools.

Before each event, the students take online surveys to determine their desired career field and lifestyle.

Their GPA is coordinated into the career they are given.

“We’re showing how working hard in school now helps decide your future,” said Sophie Archuleta, a program and office coordinator for CIS. “You can say you want to be a doctor, but you won’t get into medical school if you don’t have good grades. But this program is also about showing these kids that they still have time to change.”

The simulation allows high school students the opportunity to see adulthood in a bigger picture.

For example, Archuleta pointed out, owning a car is more than just owing monthly payments. There needs to be money set aside for fuel, insurance, taxes and maintenance.

“There are so many expenses a lot of kids don’t even realize adults have to pay for, such as car insurance or utilities,” she said. “Some kids don’t even know you have to pay for water.”

The cost of raising a child, however, is the biggest shock to most students, Archuleta added.

“When you have children, everything changes,” she said. “That one decision impacts everything because not only do you have to pay for childcare, but there’s also insurance and diapers and buying a car big enough for the entire family.”

In the library of Shawnee Mission Northwest last week, students walked from booth to booth, trying to figure out their financial situation.

The booths, manned by community volunteers, represented everything from transportation to food to insurance.

Freshmen Kayla Florez and Maya Peneke were a couple of the students trying to figure out their 26-year-old life.

“The banking part was a little complicated, but really helpful,” said Florez, who was navigating life as a photographer. “It just proved how important it is to save money.”

Nearby, friends Josiah Carroll and Brandon Bailey chose to be roommates in order to save money.

“It just made sense,” said Carroll, who was named a lawyer. “That way we could each save up money to buy a house one day.”

He thought the event was fun.

“It’s pretty eye-opening to see how much life is going to cost us,” Carroll said. “Everything by itself is fine, because it seems cheap, but when you add it all up, it’s a bit of a reality check.”

Bailey agreed.

“I’ve discovered how important it’s going to be to budget,” he said. “When you’re an adult on a tight paycheck, it’s not going to be about buying the nicest things in life. It’s made me realize that I probably will have to get a roommate one day.”

One of the most interesting booths at the event was the “chance” table.

To learn about the power of the unexpected, students roll the dice and the number adds up to a random act, such as breaking an arm or winning a contest.

“It’s interesting because a lot of kids are nervous to roll the dice, but there are a few who go full speed ahead,” said the “chance” volunteer, Ann Zimmerman, with a laugh. “They either walk away happy or disappointed.”

One of the booths also focused on entertainment, an aspect of life which is important, said Archuleta.

Because while it’s critical to make your paycheck fit your needs, it’s also vital to enjoy fun activities, such as going to the movies or attending a concert, she pointed out.

“Another thing we want to stress is that it is possible to live the lifestyle you want and still pay for everything you need,” she said.

At each event, she is thrilled to see students make smart financial decisions.

And she understands when they struggle, because balancing so many responsibilities is a difficult task.

She just hopes all the kids who take the program understand what lies ahead.

“Not everything is cut and dry,” she said. “This is their opportunity to make mistakes because they can always go back to the booths to make adjustments.

“But in the real world, if you buy that car, you’re making the payments.”