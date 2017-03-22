Maranatha baseball swept by Spring Hill in season opener

One would probably be hard-pressed to find a younger varsity baseball team than Nick Adams' Maranatha Christian Academy squad.

With 11 freshmen on the roster and six of them starting, the young Eagles team dropped their season-opening double header to Spring Hill (10-0 and 16-4) on Tuesday at the Mid America Sports Complex.

While Spring Hill grabbed the lead early in both contests by scoring three runs in the top of the first, Adams was pleased with how his team played to the final out.

"I encouraged them that the things that we do today and pushing through losses like this where we're down and out that we need to learn to press on because it's not only going to affect this year, but it will affect your sophomore year and junior year when you're less over-matched and more seasoned," Adams said. "Those are the years where they'll reap the benefits from games like today."

The Eagles were held to one hit — a Brett Perry single — in Game 1, but they put together better plate appearances in the nightcap. Maranatha pushed across its four runs in Game 2 by drawing seven walks and recording five hits.

"Our strategy this year with the younger players is to just kind of give them some room to breath, and kind of see what kind of player they become," Adams said. "We'll start to slowly correct them and teach them different things. We talked about that after the first game about how we can't give up first-pitch outs by just swinging at whatever. We have to learn to pick our pitches and still be aggressive, try to barrel up the ball and get it more in play."

Freshman Nate Burdette paced the Eagles by going 2-for-3 with a walk in Game 2. Burdette collected his two hits by ripping singles to the opposite field.

"Nate's a great ball player. He's a freshman, young guy," Adams said. "He's going to be a staple for this program moving forward. We're really excited to see what he can do, again, not just this year, but I think he's going to end up ruling the conference as we move forward."

Freshman Logan Gourley also reached base three times in Game 2 with an RBI single and two walks. Junior Greyson Wiley had the Eagles' lone extra-base hit with a triple to left-center field.

Despite the Eagles' improved plate discipline in Game 2, they needed some clutch pitching to avoid suffering a run-rule loss in the fifth or six inning. Sophomore Zach Pelham came on in relief with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the fourth, and the Eagles trailing, 10-1. Pelham recorded the final out of the frame, and kept on rolling in the fifth with two strikeouts as he sat down the Broncos in order.

Spring Hill scratched across one run against Pelham in the sixth, before getting its offense fired up again with a five-spot in the seventh. With the Kansas State High School Activities Association implementing a pitch-count rule for the first time this season, Adams said that Pelham being able to eat up three innings out of the bullpen was very important.

The new pitch-count rule goes as follows: zero days rest required for one to 30 pitches thrown, one day for 31 to 45 pitches, two days for 46 to 60 pitches, three days for 61 to 75 pitches and four days for 76 to 105 pitches.

"It's good to have Pelham come out and just start throwing strikes. That's what I told him, 'Just throw strikes,'" Adams said. "Our goal for today, we knew that we weren't going to be able to throw our A-game out there. We have a doubleheader on Thursday, so our goal was to keep all of our pitchers at 45 pitches or less so they could have the one day of rest that is required."

The Eagles will try to get in the win column when they square off against Washington at 4 and 6 p.m. on Thursday for their first road games of the season.