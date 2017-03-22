SMNW, De Soto girls soccer play to 1-1 tie

— The De Soto and Shawnee Mission Northwest girls soccer teams played for 100 minutes, but the Wildcats and Cougars played to a 1-1 tie in their respective season openers on Wednesday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

De Soto's Mackenzie Mohl found the back of the net for the Wildcats in the 13th minute, and De Soto took the 1-0 lead into the break.

Northwest sophomore Brooke Haley pulled the Cougars even in the 49th minute.

After being deadlocked at 1-1 through 80 minutes, neither team could put the ball between the pipes in the two 10-minute overtime periods.

De Soto will be back in action for its home opener at 6 p.m. Friday against Gardner-Edgerton.

Northwest will take the pitch again at 7 p.m. Friday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex against Blue Valley North.